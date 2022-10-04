  1. Home
Dvořák: Symphonies Nos 7-9

Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DG)

Dvořák
Symphonies Nos 7-9
Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel
DG 486 3413 (digital only)   100:43 mins

Dvořák’s last three symphonies give perhaps the clearest picture of his astonishing range as a composer, from the powerful concentration of the Seventh, through the free-wheeling experiment of the Eighth, embodying exuberant high spirits as well as deep personal pathos, to the ‘New World’ inspired by a host of novel experiences and an inspired understanding of his American audiences; a triumph at its premiere and an unchallenged orchestral favourite ever since.

Gustavo Dudamel’s performance of the Seventh’s first movement has marvellous lucidity, and the playing of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, excellently recorded, reflects every nuance of the score. The Poco Adagio is on the fast side, but Dudamel makes the most of the opening melody’s unforced simplicity and moulds a superbly convincing climax. Unfortunately, the scherzo is over insistent rhythmically and the finale seems rushed with little sense of exultation at the end.

The Eighth is more successful projecting clear engagement with the varied moods of the first two movements and a thrilling reading of the finale. Sadly, notwithstanding lovely playing, the third movement lacks charm. The ‘New World’, however, is completely successful with a winningly dynamic first movement, and a reading of the famous Largo which, without any histrionics, speaks compellingly for itself. The Scherzo is both powerful and graceful, and in the finale Dudamel’s occasional stretching of the tempo never subverts its strong sense of narrative: as a whole this is one of the finest performances available.

Jan Smaczny

Authors

Jan-Smaczny-BBC-Music-Magazine

Professor Jan Smaczny

Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Jan Smaczny is an emeritus professor at Queen's University, Belfast and is an expert on Czech music, reviewing and writing for BBC Music Magazine. He has also written for titles including The Independent. Smaczny has published books on the Dvořák’s Cello Concerto (2007), Music in 19th-Century Ireland (2006) and Bach's B Minor Mass (2020).

