Dvořák

Symphonies Nos 7-9

Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

DG 486 3413 (digital only) 100:43 mins

Dvořák’s last three symphonies give perhaps the clearest picture of his astonishing range as a composer, from the powerful concentration of the Seventh, through the free-wheeling experiment of the Eighth, embodying exuberant high spirits as well as deep personal pathos, to the ‘New World’ inspired by a host of novel experiences and an inspired understanding of his American audiences; a triumph at its premiere and an unchallenged orchestral favourite ever since.

Gustavo Dudamel’s performance of the Seventh’s first movement has marvellous lucidity, and the playing of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, excellently recorded, reflects every nuance of the score. The Poco Adagio is on the fast side, but Dudamel makes the most of the opening melody’s unforced simplicity and moulds a superbly convincing climax. Unfortunately, the scherzo is over insistent rhythmically and the finale seems rushed with little sense of exultation at the end.

The Eighth is more successful projecting clear engagement with the varied moods of the first two movements and a thrilling reading of the finale. Sadly, notwithstanding lovely playing, the third movement lacks charm. The ‘New World’, however, is completely successful with a winningly dynamic first movement, and a reading of the famous Largo which, without any histrionics, speaks compellingly for itself. The Scherzo is both powerful and graceful, and in the finale Dudamel’s occasional stretching of the tempo never subverts its strong sense of narrative: as a whole this is one of the finest performances available. Jan Smaczny