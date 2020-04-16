Accessibility Links

Elgar: Symphony No. 2 and Marches

London Symphony Orchestra/Colin Davis (ALC 1407)

ALC 1407

Elgar Symphony No. 2; Marches
London Symphony Orchestra/Colin Davis
Alto ALC 1407 (1988 & 2005)   72.12 mins

Elgar’s Second Symphony is performed with bleak and haunting magnificence by Colin Davis and the LSO, who play superlatively. Barry Tuckwell conducts the two Marches.

Malcolm Hayes

