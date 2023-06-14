Farrenc

Symphonies Nos 1-3; Overtures Nos 1 & 2

Insula Orchestra/Laurence Equilbey

Erato 5419752210 113:29 mins (2 discs)

Advertisement

Laurence Equilbey and her Insula Orchestra, based at La Seine Musicale in Paris, have been at the forefront of the revival of interest in Louise Farrenc, a musician whose achievements were remarkable on many fronts.

Born in 1804 and active as a pianist, teacher, composer of fiendish etudes for her instrument and a plethora of chamber music, she also wrote three excellent and startlingly Germanic symphonies in mid-19th century Paris; such works were anything but trendy there at the time. She spent her later years researching early music and I suspect she would have approved of Equilbey and Insula’s devotion to performing her music on historically appropriate instruments.

The first of these two discs is the ensemble’s previously released account of the Symphonies Nos 1 and 3; the second, of No. 2 and the overtures, is new. The Overture No. 2, incidentally, bears a startling resemblance to Mozart’s for Don Giovanni, with its sombre fanfares, extreme dynamic contrasts and heart-beat rhythm segueing into a headlong allegro.

As a complete experience the assembled works prove both illuminating and rewarding. While tremendously fresh and vigorous, the Symphony No. 2’s performance feels somewhat mellower, arguably less overstated in expression than its forerunner disc. There are moments when the woodwind are slightly engulfed by the strings and the resonant acoustic. In general, however, the gut-and-wood soundworld of Insula is sympathetically at one with Farrenc’s spirited aesthetic.

Advertisement

Jessica Duchen