Farrenc: Symphonies Nos 1-3; Overtures

Insula Orchestra/Laurence Equilbey (Erato)

Farrenc
Symphonies Nos 1-3; Overtures Nos 1 & 2
Insula Orchestra/Laurence Equilbey
Erato 5419752210   113:29 mins (2 discs)

Laurence Equilbey and her Insula Orchestra, based at La Seine Musicale in Paris, have been at the forefront of the revival of interest in Louise Farrenc, a musician whose achievements were remarkable on many fronts.

Born in 1804 and active as a pianist, teacher, composer of fiendish etudes for her instrument and a plethora of chamber music, she also wrote three excellent and startlingly Germanic symphonies in mid-19th century Paris; such works were anything but trendy there at the time. She spent her later years researching early music and I suspect she would have approved of Equilbey and Insula’s devotion to performing her music on historically appropriate instruments.

The first of these two discs is the ensemble’s previously released account of the Symphonies Nos 1 and 3; the second, of No. 2 and the overtures, is new. The Overture No. 2, incidentally, bears a startling resemblance to Mozart’s for Don Giovanni, with its sombre fanfares, extreme dynamic contrasts and heart-beat rhythm segueing into a headlong allegro.

As a complete experience the assembled works prove both illuminating and rewarding. While tremendously fresh and vigorous, the Symphony No. 2’s performance feels somewhat mellower, arguably less overstated in expression than its forerunner disc. There are moments when the woodwind are slightly engulfed by the strings and the resonant acoustic. In general, however, the gut-and-wood soundworld of Insula is sympathetically at one with Farrenc’s spirited aesthetic.

Jessica Duchen

Authors

jessica Duchen

Jessica Duchen

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Jessica Duchen studied music at Cambridge University and was the classical music correspondent for The Independent from 2004 to 2016. She has also written for The Guardian, The Observer, The Sunday Times, BBC Music Magazine and the JC, among others.

