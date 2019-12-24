Finger: Music for European Courts and Concerts

The itinerant career of Gottfried Finger (c1660-1730) took him from his native Moravia to Austria, England, Germany and Italy. The miscellany of works on this disc, then, offers a musical travelogue, from the colourful instrumental traditions of central Europe, to virtuosic Italian music (which Finger regarded ‘the best in the world’), balletic French and popular English and Scottish styles. We hear hypnotic Chaconnes redolent of Lully and Purcell, a brilliant and quirky Fantasia, incidental music – by turns airy and dramatic – to William Congreve’s play The Mourning Bride, multihued sonatas and concertos for woodwind, brass and strings – some polychoral, others with flashing solos. Concerto No. 6 is a Brandenburg-like confection; Sonata No. 9 is an instrumental arrangement of an air from Purcell’s King Arthur. The collection is bookended by vocal works, ending with a dreamy sleep-scene quartet (seductively accompanied by pastoral recorders) from the semi-opera Alexander the Great. Throughout, Finger’s polychrome scorings, suave melodies and dancing rhythms make for very felicitous listening.