Haydn 2032, Vol. 10 – Les heures du jour

Haydn’s symphonic triptych depicting the times of the day begins with a sunrise and ends with an evening storm. These symphonies were almost certainly the first pieces he composed after signing his contract with Prince Esterházy on 1 May 1761. They feature elaborate solo passages for flute, bassoon, violin, cello and even double bass, which were written by Haydn to win favour with the members of the orchestra as he took up his new post, and for the Prince to show off the talents of his players to his assembled guests. The second movement of the triptych’s central panel, Le midi, is an accompanied operatic recitative for solo violin (it would have been played by the leader of the orchestra, Luigi Tomasini), while the third movement ends with a long cadenza for violin and cello.