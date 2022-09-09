  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Orchestral
  4. Jurowski Conducts Stravinsky, Vol. 1
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Jurowski Conducts Stravinsky, Vol. 1

Angharad Lyddon (mezzo-soprano); London Philharmonic Orchestra/Vladimir Jurowski (LPO)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

Stravinsky
Jurowski conducts Stravinsky, Vol. 1: Symphony in E flat; The Faun and the Shepherdess*; Scherzo Fantastique; Funeral Song; The Firebird; The Rite of Spring
*Angharad Lyddon (mezzo-soprano); London Philharmonic Orchestra/Vladimir Jurowski
LPO LPO-0123   146:13 mins (2 discs)

Advertisement

‘You have to start somewhere,’ Debussy told Stravinsky at the 1910 premiere of The Firebird. The first disc on this set, recordings taken from Vladimir Jurowski’s excellent series of Stravinsky-related concerts with what was then still his London Philharmonic Orchestra, offers earlier ‘somewheres’, all of them full of personality, if not always the composer’s own. While The Firebird marks the end of a Russian fairy-tale tradition and the emergence of Stravinsky as we know him, the Symphony in E flat is a Disney theme-park of obvious homages: Glazunov in the first, Borodin in the scherzo and finale, Tchaikovsky in the slow movement’s tragic vein. The melodies are strong, the workings-through less so; Jurowski plays it straight and clear. Talented young Angharad Lyddon offers convincingly Slavic mezzo-contralto tone in playful Pushkin settings; the Scherzo fantastique – perhaps the first masterpiece – is a pointillist delight; and it’s good to hear another conductor taking up the fairly recently unearthed Funeral Song, a cortege of instrumental colours for Stravinsky’s beloved mentor Rimsky-Korsakov.

Detail is strong in The Firebird, though muted horn and offstage trumpet can’t easily be heard (brass recession can be a problem). The Rite of Spring is assured from the start, woodwind timbres gleaming, polyrhythms spectacularly clear in ‘Procession of the Sage’, with a few rapid surprises – ‘Spring Rounds’ and a fair bit of the second part; I’d certainly want to hear it again.

Advertisement

David Nice

Authors

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

David Nice

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

David Nice is a regular critic and writer for BBC Music Magazine and contributor for BBC Radio 3. He is a former music critic of The Guardian and The Sunday Correspondent and is an expert in Russian music, having released an in-depth biography of Prokofiev for Yale University Press in 2003. Nice has also published studies of Richard Strauss, Tchaikovsky, Elgar, Stravinsky and the history of opera.

Advertisement
Advertisement