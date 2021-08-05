Karel Husa: Music for Prague 1968 etc

Like his older compatriot Martinů, Karel Husa studied in Paris and then after the Communist takeover of Czechoslovakia built a distinguished composing career in exile, mostly in the United States. Nevertheless, as the music on this recording indicates, his heart remained with his native land. Music for Prague 1968 was a reaction to the Russian invasion, and makes extensive use of the Hussite Chorale ‘Ye who are God’s warriors’, a poignant touchstone for many Czech composers. In this four-movement suite, Husa captures the bleakness and rage felt by so many at this tragic time. The Three Frescoes of 1947, composed after studies in Paris, show an uncompromising modernism a long way from the sterile socialist realist style he would have been expected to adopt had he stayed in Czechoslovakia.