Liebestod (Bamberg/Hrůša)

The one rare item on Jakub Hrůša’s collection of pieces inspired by love and death, and their interrelationship, is Mahler’s Totenfeier (‘Burial ceremony’), which is actually a preliminary version of the first movement of his ‘Resurrection’ Symphony No. 2. Mahler subsequently retouched the orchestration in places and deleted a couple of short passages, but otherwise the two pieces are more or less identical, and there’s nothing to suggest that he ever intended the earlier version as a stand-alone piece. The programmatic description Mahler drew up for it, which has the friends of the deceased gathering at his grave and philosophising on questions of suffering and desire, is very similar to that of Strauss’s Tod und Verklärung (Death and Transfiguration). Curiously enough, the Mahler and the Strauss were both composed in the same year of 1888.