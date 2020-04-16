Mahler: Symphony No. 1; plus Wagner & Strauss Orchestral Works

Mahler * R Strauss * Wagner

Mahler: Symphony No. 1; R Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier – Concert Suite; Wagner: Tannhauser – Overture and Venusberg Music

Eloquence 484 0184 (1970/72) 94.56 mins (2 discs)

Erich Leinsdorf and the RPO offer sharp-focus panache in Mahler’s First Symphony, matched by the LSO in Tannhäuser and Rosenkavalier excerpts. Decca’s turbocharged ‘Phase 4’ sound still packs a punch.

Malcolm Hayes