Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Orchestral
  4. Mahler: Symphony No. 1; plus Wagner & Strauss Orchestral Works
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Mahler: Symphony No. 1; plus Wagner & Strauss Orchestral Works

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra/Erich Leinsdorf (Eloquence)

Our rating 
3.0 out of 5 star rating 3.0

484 0184

Mahler * R Strauss * Wagner
Mahler: Symphony No. 1; R Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier – Concert Suite; Wagner: Tannhauser – Overture and Venusberg Music
Eloquence 484 0184 (1970/72)   94.56 mins (2 discs)

Advertisement

Erich Leinsdorf and the RPO offer sharp-focus panache in Mahler’s First Symphony, matched by the LSO in Tannhäuser and Rosenkavalier excerpts. Decca’s turbocharged ‘Phase 4’ sound still packs a punch.

Advertisement

Malcolm Hayes

You may also like

Wagner, Arr. Stokowski

cd_MadeInBritainAV2194_cmyk-da642be-2d681ff.jpg

Made in Britain

Debussy/Britten

Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky