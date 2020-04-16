All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Mahler: Symphony No. 1; plus Wagner & Strauss Orchestral Works
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra/Erich Leinsdorf (Eloquence)
Mahler * R Strauss * Wagner
Mahler: Symphony No. 1; R Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier – Concert Suite; Wagner: Tannhauser – Overture and Venusberg Music
Eloquence 484 0184 (1970/72) 94.56 mins (2 discs)
Erich Leinsdorf and the RPO offer sharp-focus panache in Mahler’s First Symphony, matched by the LSO in Tannhäuser and Rosenkavalier excerpts. Decca’s turbocharged ‘Phase 4’ sound still packs a punch.
Malcolm Hayes