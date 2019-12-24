Messiaen: Le tombeau resplendissant, etc

For his first disc as chief conductor of the Tonhalle-Orchester Zurich, Paavo Järvi has brought together three works written before Messiaen was 25 and one from his 80s. The symphonic poems Les Offrandes oubliées (1930) and Le Tombeau resplendissant(1931) contrast violent passages of extreme savagery with serene depictions of celestial ecstasy. In fact, the turbulent sections of Le Tombeau give a rare glimpse of public despair from Messiaen – maybe why it was all but withdrawn for about 50 years. Fingerprints of the composer’s influences, notably Stravinsky and Dukas, abound in the faster music of both these works as well as the four-movement cycle L’Ascension (1932-33). Järvi and his Zurich forces convey the passion, but occasionally lack a little heft and impetus when Messiaen brutally unleashes the orchestra’s full power.