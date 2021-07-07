Mozart: Gran Partita; Serenade No. 11

If the wind serenade became popular as an evening’s light entertainment in the late 18th century, what passed for a bit of jollity and doubtless a good income in some compositional spheres turned into something rather different when Mozart applied himself to it. Written with an eye to attracting the ear of a court musician of Emperor Joseph II, the Serenade No. 11 in E flat is more complex than a contemporary might have expected, despite ostensibly fitting the five-movement framework typical of the form. Delightful, more expansive than compact, there is something a little operatic in it, recorded here in its octet version – for pairs of horns, clarinets, bassoons and oboes. It is infectiously played by the soloists of the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, buoyant in the ‘Menuetto’, expressive in the Adagio, rich in the Allegro maestoso, fizzing all the way to the joyous Finale.