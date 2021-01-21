Myaskovsky • Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5, etc

Admirable it may be of Vasily Petrenko to continue his winning streak in an ever-growing discography by pairing symphonies by Prokofiev and his lifelong friend Myaskovsky, ten years his senior, but there can be no doubt what really matters here – a powerful and revelatory take on a masterpiece, Prokofiev’s Fifth. Its schizoid nature – epic and parody in alarming alternation – is highlighted by first and third movements stretched almost to breaking point, but with dynamic and textural detail keeping expressiveness and pathos afloat, the sonic extremes superbly handled in another engineering triumph by Lawo. The grotesquerie and the menace have never been better done; that remarkable passage for three snapping trumpets which leads back to a new terror in the return of the scherzo proper is hair-raising at a sustained tempo, the rapid acceleration to whirlwind speed all the more powerful. And the monstrous machine that finally devours the finale’s galop is all the more shocking here.