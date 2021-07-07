Myaskovsky • Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 etc

Curiously, perhaps, it’s the interpretation of the less well-known and distinctive symphony which wins this disc its five stars. Vasily Petrenko’s latest pairing of works by two composers, born ten years apart but good friends from conservatory days, is especially telling. This is senior traditionalist Myaskovsky’s last major statement, completed shortly before his death in 1950, while Prokofiev’s Sixth is his most tragic and arguably most personal symphony (the poignant Seventh of 1952 may also lay claim to the latter quality). Although the bittersweet bucolics of Myaskovsky’s 27th could have been composed in the years leading up to the First World War by Glazunov or Elgar, there’s something touchingly sincere about them. Petrenko’s Oslo woodwind play the lonely solos beautifully, and the lyricism takes wing. Even the Rimsky-Korsakov miniature march which peps up the finale sounds good. This has to be the best recording to date.