  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Orchestral
  4. Pejačević: Symphony; Piano Concerto
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Pejačević: Symphony; Piano Concerto

Peter Donohoe (piano); BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo (Chandos)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

Pejačević
Symphony; Piano Concerto*
*Peter Donohoe (piano); BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo
Chandos CHSA 5299 (CD/SACD)   70:57 mins

Advertisement

It’s hardly surprising that the colourful life story of Croatian composer Dora Pejačević should have been fictionalised in a 1993 movie. Born in 1885 into an influential aristocratic family, Pejačević strongly rebelled against her background, becoming a fervent socialist and serving as an auxiliary nurse during World War I. Developing a strong passion for music at an early age, she studied with a number of prominent musicians in Germany, and was well on the way to establishing a prominent position in musical life during the 1920s when she died at the premature age of 38.

Pejačević’s three-movement Piano Concerto, effectively the first significant work of that genre by any Croatian composer, boasts attractive melodies, warmly lush orchestration and technically demanding piano writing. Peter Donohoe revels in its manifold opportunities for virtuosic display, but also brings poetry and requisite tenderness to the beautifully lyrical writing in the slow movement.

The Symphony is even more impressive in extending Pejačević’s range of expression with highly chromatic writing, most notably in the dissonant Introduction to the first movement, and some evocative solo woodwind passages in the ensuing Andante sostenuto. Occasionally, Pejačević’s tendency to develop material through sequential repetition gets the better of her, but there is sufficient interest and variety in all four movements for this not to become a serious hindrance. Furthermore, Sakari Omaro and the BBC Symphony Orchestra, supported by Chandos’s customary warm engineering, clearly believe in the work and deliver an extremely compelling performance.

Advertisement

Erik Levi

Authors

Levi_Erik_cmyk

Erik Levi

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Erik Levi is a journalist and critic for BBC Music Magazine and a visiting professor in music at Royal Holloway, University of London. He is a leading authority on the music of the 20th century, and has written books on the topic of music in the Nazi era, including 'Music in the Third Reich' (1994) and 'Music and the Nazis' (2010). He is also a regular broadcaster for BBC Radio 3 and is on the reviewing roster for International Piano Magazine.

Advertisement
Advertisement