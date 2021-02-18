Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 1; Symphonic Dances

The two deepest, most soul-searching of Rachmaninov’s purely orchestral works, and an orchestra nurtured in the ‘Rachmaninov sound’ by Stokowski and Ormandy during the composer’s lifetime: what a gift for a great interpreter of our times. You need not only a sensitivity to the special string warmth but also an ideal flexibility for the tempo rubato implied when not explicitly requested in so much of Rachmaninov’s music. Charles Dutoit, who recorded the major orchestral works with the Philadelphia in the early 1990s, didn’t have it; Nézet-Séguin does, in spades, and he’s allowed an occasional largesse which slightly holds up the pell-mell progress of the First Symphony’s fateful finale cavalcade. But it proves irresistible at the heart of the midnight reckoning in the last of the Symphonic Dances, crisp and buoyant in its outer panels until we get to the earthy quotation from the composer’s Vespers.