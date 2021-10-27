Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1; Cello Concerto No. 1 etc

Saint-Saëns’s First Cello Concerto, which opens this release, is hardly lacking in good recordings. Here, though, is a fine, flowing account, recorded with just enough resiny grit and grain in the soloist’s sound to make you feel as if seated with a good view of the stage. Astrig Siranossian plays with lyricism and passion, as well as with a rapt inward quality at the first movement’s end. Under the baton of Nabil Shehata, a protégé of Daniel Barenboim, the Philharmonie Sudwestfalen is not just technically polished but also lithe and graceful. The child-like simplicity of the second movement’s opening theme, which can appear as somewhat incongruous between the Mendelssohnian seriousness of the outer movements, is played here with an artless grace that is simply enchanting, well complemented by the mellifluous singing tone of Siranossian’s entry.