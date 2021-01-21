Thomas Wilson: Symphonies Nos 2 & 5

Fifty-four minutes might seem rather short shrift for an album, but the Scottish composer Thomas Wilson, dubbed at his death in 2001 ‘a national treasure’, makes every second count. The two symphonies here, completing Linn’s recorded survey (missing only the suppressed No. 1), may have stylistic differences, but both are notably taut affairs, propelled by motivic cells more harmonic than melodic, nervously explored from every angle. The language in neither is particularly advanced, but nor are they works for sleepy heads. Both receive committed performances from Rory Macdonald’s orchestral forces, captured in a rather hard, unfriendly acoustic that might vaguely suit Wilson’s seriousness of purpose but doesn’t do full justice to his diverse, often lustrous instrumental colours.