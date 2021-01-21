Time Zones (Satie & Scheidt)

These are strangely effective bedfellows. Berlin-based ensemble Lautten Compagney is fond of quirkily creative combinations and its latest album, Time Zones, creates a musical dialogue between two thoroughly idiosyncratic figures: Erik Satie (1866-1925) and Samuel Scheidt (1587-1654) are separated by the distance between Paris and Halle, by three centuries and clearly by aesthetic. Nonetheless, there is a certain kinship in the way both composers stood resolutely apart from their peers, finding inspiration in the past for their music. Most of the Satie pieces were originally written for piano and are arranged here with whimsical flair by Bo Wiget for Lautten Compagney’s ever-shifting forces. The intertwining lines of Scheidt’s contrapuntal gems require comparable creative decisions since the instrumentation is never specified in his scores.