Otto Edelmann and Arnold van Mill sing Great Bass Arias by Nicolai, Lortzing, Beethoven, Weber, Cornelius, Wagner & Verdi

COMPOSERS: Beethoven,Cornelius,Lortzing,Nicolai,Verdi,Wagner,Weber

LABELS: Eloquence

ALBUM TITLE: Great Bass Arias

WORKS: Works by Nicolai, Lortzing, Beethoven, Weber, Cornelius, Wagner & Verdi

PERFORMER: Otto Edelmann, Arnold van Mill; Vienna Philharmonic/Rudolf Moralt

CATALOGUE NO: 482 0200 (1951/62)

Both well worth exploring, two fine voices are brought together here: the fruity bass of Van Mill, and the dark-toned bass-baritone Edelmann, particularly admired in Wagner.

George Hall