Otto Edelmann and Arnold van Mill sing Great Bass Arias by Nicolai, Lortzing, Beethoven, Weber, Cornelius, Wagner & Verdi
COMPOSERS: Beethoven,Cornelius,Lortzing,Nicolai,Verdi,Wagner,Weber
LABELS: Eloquence
ALBUM TITLE: Great Bass Arias
WORKS: Works by Nicolai, Lortzing, Beethoven, Weber, Cornelius, Wagner & Verdi
PERFORMER: Otto Edelmann, Arnold van Mill; Vienna Philharmonic/Rudolf Moralt
CATALOGUE NO: 482 0200 (1951/62)
Both well worth exploring, two fine voices are brought together here: the fruity bass of Van Mill, and the dark-toned bass-baritone Edelmann, particularly admired in Wagner.
George Hall