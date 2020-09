COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: Belvedere

ALBUM TITLE: Mozart

WORKS: Lieder: An Chloe; Ich würd auf meinem Pfad; Sei du mein Trost, etc

PERFORMER: Peter Schreier (tenor), Werba (piano), Gebhardt (mandolin)

CATALOGUE NO: 08022 (1978)

The greatest Mozart tenor of his time, Schreier in 1978 was at his peak, and these delightful songs, two of them accompanied by mandolin, make this a memorable and clearly warmly appreciated concert.

Michael Tanner