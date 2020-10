COMPOSERS: Beethoven

LABELS: Brilliant

ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven

WORKS: Violin Concerto; Romances

PERFORMER: Christian Tetzlaff (violin); Tonhalle Orchestra Zürich/David Zinman

CATALOGUE NO: 94857 (2005)

This account emphasises what Christian Tetzlaff considers the military side of Beethoven’s lyrical Concerto, abetted by the abrasive timpani and aggressive tutti under David Zinman.