COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: PentaTone

ALBUM TITLE: Mozart

WORKS: Piano Concertos Nos 14 & 26

PERFORMER: Berlin Phil/Tamás Vásáry (piano)

CATALOGUE NO: 5186 203 (hybrid CD/SACD) (1978)

Recorded during the short-lived quadraphonic craze, we hear the absurdly under-estimated Tamás Vásáry with the Berlin Philharmonic in noble accounts of these two works.