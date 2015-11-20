Mozart: Arias for Bass with Fernando Corena

COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: Eloquence

ALBUM TITLE: Mozart: Arias for Bass

WORKS: Arias for Bass

PERFORMER: Fernando Corena (bass); Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia/Alberto Erede; L’Orchestre de la Suisse Romande/Peter Maag; Royal Opera House/Argeo Quadri

CATALOGUE NO: 482 0288 (1960)

Recordings made by the Swiss bass in 1952 and 1960 are brought together here, his communicative warmth and buffo skills to the fore but the quality limitaions of his capacious voice are also evident. George Hall