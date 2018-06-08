Richard Novák performs works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Musorgsky, Wagner, Schubert et al

COMPOSERS: Mozart,Musorgsky,Schubert et al,Tchaikovsky,Wagner

LABELS: Supraphon

ALBUM TITLE: Richard Novák

WORKS: Portrait: Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Musorgsky, Wagner, Schubert et al

PERFORMER: Richard Novák (bass); Gerhard Zeller (piano); Brno Janácek Opera Orchestra & Chorus, Brno Phil/Jilek, Honka, Stych, Kyzlink; Prague Phil/Tomas Hanus

CATALOGUE NO: SU 4206-2 (1978-83)

Still singing in 2016 at the age of 85, the distinguished Czech bass is caught in his prime in this ample and wide-ranging two-disc survey, which displays his intelligent interpretation to advantage.

George Hall