Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Richard Novák performs works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Musorgsky, Wagner, Schubert et al

Richard Novák performs works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Musorgsky, Wagner, Schubert et al

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

COMPOSERS: Mozart,Musorgsky,Schubert et al,Tchaikovsky,Wagner
LABELS: Supraphon
ALBUM TITLE: Richard Novák
WORKS: Portrait: Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Musorgsky, Wagner, Schubert et al
PERFORMER: Richard Novák (bass); Gerhard Zeller (piano); Brno Janácek Opera Orchestra & Chorus, Brno Phil/Jilek, Honka, Stych, Kyzlink; Prague Phil/Tomas Hanus
CATALOGUE NO: SU 4206-2 (1978-83)

Advertisement

Still singing in 2016 at the age of 85, the distinguished Czech bass is caught in his prime in this ample and wide-ranging two-disc survey, which displays his intelligent interpretation to advantage.

Advertisement

George Hall

Tags

You may also like

Lehar: Der Zarewitsch

Hindemith: Mathis der Maler

RE_Mozart_88875194802_cmyk-3cde3d1-a355236.jpg

Mozart’s Don Giovanni Conducted by Kubelík

RE_Donizetti_88875194762_cmyk-c581aea-d9bf80d.jpg

Casanova and Vargas feature in a performance of Donizetti’s La favorite