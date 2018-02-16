Salvatore Accardo performs violin concertos by Beethoven and Bruch

COMPOSERS: Beethoven,Bruch

LABELS: PentaTone

ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven * Bruch

WORKS: Beethoven: Violin Concerto; Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1

PERFORMER: Salvatore Accardo (violin); Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/Kurt Masur

CATALOGUE NO: PTC 5186 237 (1966/69)

Advertisement

Salvatore Accardo may lack the volcanic intensity of Isaac Stern in the Bruch and Wolfgang Schneiderhan’s divine spirituality in the Beethoven, yet he produces a ravishing sound of captivating tonal finesse.

Advertisement

Julian Haylock