Sir Georg Solti conducts Beethoven Symphony No. 4 & Violin Concerto

COMPOSERS: Beethoven

LABELS: Eloquence

ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven

WORKS: Symphony No. 4; Violin Concerto

PERFORMER: Mischa Elman (violin); London Philharmonic Orchestra/Georg Solti

CATALOGUE NO: 480 6595 (1950)

Mischa Elman’s mellifluous, expressively generous, expansive style and the driven, fiercely literal young Georg Solti are a weird mismatch in the Violin Concerto. The Symphony is exciting, in a ruthless kind of way.

Stephen Johnson