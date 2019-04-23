Tenor Ticho Parly sings extracts from operas by Wagner and Beethoven
COMPOSERS: Beethoven,Wagner
LABELS: Eloquence
ALBUM TITLE: Wagner
WORKS: Extracts from Lohengrin, Tannhäuser, Parsifal, Die Walküre, Siegfried, Götterdammerung; plus Beethoven: Fidelio; Weber: Die Freischütz
PERFORMER: Ticho Parly (tenor); Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin/Peter Maag
CATALOGUE NO: 482 2867 (1966)
In his career Danish-American Parly won more plaudits for his acting and appearance than his vibrant but sinewy voice. Yet in this programme he makes many modern heldentenors sound mediocre.
Michael Scott Rohan