COMPOSERS: Beethoven

LABELS: Orfeo

ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven

WORKS: Symphonies Nos 2 & 7

PERFORMER: Vienna Philharmonic/Karl Böhm

CATALOGUE NO: C910 151 B (1980)

These are almost ideal performances, for those who aren’t addicted to authenticity. Warm and detailed playing from the Vienna Philharmonic in Böhm’s penultimate concert – and very lively too.

Michael Tanner