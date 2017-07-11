Wilhelm Backhaus interprets Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, Coriolan Overture and Symphonies Nos 3 & 7

COMPOSERS: Beethoven

LABELS: Orfeo

ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven

WORKS: Piano Concerto No. 4; Coriolan Overture; Symphonies Nos 3 & 7

PERFORMER: Wilhelm Backhaus (piano); Vienna Philharmonic/Hans Knappertsbusch

CATALOGUE NO: C 901 162 B (1954/62)

Advertisement

Beethoven doesn’t come any statelier than this; these performances conjure up a different world, and, with patience, one very well worth getting to know.

Advertisement

Michael Tanner