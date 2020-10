William Primrose plays Mozart, Bartók and Walton

COMPOSERS: Bela Bartók,William Walton,Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

LABELS: Praga

ALBUM TITLE: William Primrose

WORKS: Mozart: Sinfonia concertante; Bartók, Walton: Viola Concertos

PERFORMER: William Primrose (viola), Jascha Heifetz (violin), various orchs and conductors

CATALOGUE NO: Praga PRD 250 324 (1946-58)

Primrose is velvet to Heifetz’s satin in Mozart. The Bartók Concerto intended for him is rough-and-ready conducted by its co-creator Tibor Serly, and the Walton Concerto brisk under the composer.

Anthony Burton