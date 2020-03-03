Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Williams and Glynn perform Schubert’s Winter Journey

Williams and Glynn perform Schubert’s Winter Journey

Our rating 
2.0 out of 5 star rating 2.0

COMPOSERS: Schubert
LABELS: Signum Classics
ALBUM TITLE: Schubert
WORKS: Winter Journey
PERFORMER: Roderick Williams (baritone); Christopher Glynn (piano)
CATALOGUE NO: SIGCD531

Advertisement

Here is the greatest song cycle, indeed one of the supreme works of art, a great singer at the height of his powers, and an admirable accompanist – exactly what I’ve been waiting for. The only difference from almost all other recordings of Schubert’s masterpiece is that this version is sung in English, a new translation by Jeremy Sams, whose experience of translating, mainly opera texts, is enormous. 

In his translator’s note, Sams writes ‘So our hero is modern. An angry young man, an outsider. Nothing romantic here… that’s why his language has to be modern, detached, straightforward.’ Well, no. Wilhelm Müller may not have been a great poet, he may have used many of the Romantic clichés, but what he wrote was what inspired Schubert. Radically to update it, in contemporary English colloquialisms – especially when as clearly enunciated as they are by Roderick Williams – is to create an unprofitable friction between words and music which is the nearest I have come across in Lieder to Aida set in Milton Keynes. 

This Wanderer speaks the language of a yuppie who has just been made redundant and is drifting through the wasteland of Canary Wharf. I couldn’t believe for a moment in his sufferings. Others may react quite differently. What I would love to hear now is Roderick Williams, accompanied by Christopher Glynn, who is as fine as any other accompanist, singing Winterreise

Advertisement

Michael Tanner 

Tags

You may also like

Beethoven: Piano Sonata in E, Op. 109; Piano Sonata in A flat, Op. 110; Piano Sonata in C minor, Op. 111

Macmillan: Seven Last Words from the Cross; Te Deum; On the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin

cd_schumannBISSACD1784_cmyk_0-bb51a51-3f280e9.jpg

Scumann Complete Violin Sonatas

Stravinsky: The Soldier’s Tale Suite; Les cinq doigts; Concertino for Piano Duet; Three Easy Pieces for Piano Duet; Five Easy Pieces for Piano Duet; Four Russian Songs; Berceuses du chat; Pribaoutki