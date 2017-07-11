Accessibility Links

  Youri Egorov performs works for piano by Mozart, Schumann and Chopin

Youri Egorov performs works for piano by Mozart, Schumann and Chopin

COMPOSERS: Chopin,Mozart,Schumann
LABELS: FHR Remasters
ALBUM TITLE: Youri Egorov
WORKS: Mozart: Fantasie in C minor, K475; Schumann: Fantasy in C, Op. 17; Chopin: Fantasy in C, Op. 17
PERFORMER: Youri Egorov (piano)
CATALOGUE NO: FHR 44 (1978/80)

Recorded live in Pasadena, California, these performances preserve something of the artistry of this much-mourned Russian pianist. Not his finest, though. There’s flair and extroversion, but often a harsh tone and in the Chopin some technical slip-ups. 

Jessica Duchen

