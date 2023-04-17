Who was Sir Henry Walford Davies?

Henry Walford Davies was an eminent English composer and was Master of the King's Music from 1934 until his death in 1941. He was also organist and director of St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle between 1927 and 1932.

He was knighted in 1922.

When was he born?

Henry Walford Davies was born in the Shropshire town of Oswestry on 6 September 1869.

Where did he study music?

In 1890 he was awarded a scholarship to the Royal College of Music. Five years later, in 1895, he was appointed Professor of Counterpoint there and stayed there for eight years.

What other positions did he hold?

As well as his royal positions he was music director to the RAF, organist and director of the choir at the Temple Church, London and Director of Music at the University of Wales, and Professor of Music at Aberystwyth university college.

What is Henry Walford Davies most famous for?

During World War 1 he established the RAF (then the Royal Flying Corps) bands and is particularly famous for composing the Royal Air Force March Past, the RAF's official march.

He is also famous for composing the Confortare (Be strong and play the Man) for George VI's coronation in 1937.

When did he die?

Davies died at Wrington, near Bristol, on 11 March 1941. He is buried at Bristol Cathedral.

