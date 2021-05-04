1899 on Netflix: who wrote the soundtrack and can you buy the music?

Who wrote the score for 1899 on Netflix?

The orchestral score to 1899, Netflix’s new eight-part mystery drama series, is written by Australian composer Ben Frost.

The Melbourne-born composer is now based in Iceland, and works across experimental and minimalist music forms as a composer and producer. His music is influenced by punk and metal styles and he has collaborated with bands such as Swans – as well as more contemporary classical composers. He has previously written for films and TV shows such as Raised by Wolves, as well as having also written two operas: The Wasp Factory and The Murder of Halit Yozgat.

Ben Frost has previously worked with 1899‘s creators and producers Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar on the German Netflix series Dark.

What is Netflix’s 1899 about?

1899 tells the story of the voyage of a group of multinational immigrants around the globe and the challenges they face along the way. On their journey, they discover another ship adrift on the open sea, that went missing months ago. Their discoveries on board this new ship creates a nightmare-like riddle the passengers must decipher.

All the actors involved in the production of 1899 speak different languages, and in the programme will speak their own languages to create a multi-language series.

The cast for Netflix’s 1899 includes Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Maciej Musial, Rosalie Craig, Maria Erwolter, Clara Rosager, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Isabella Wei, José Pimentão, Gabby Wong, Fflyn Edwards, Jonas Bloquet, Alexandre Willaume and Anton Lesser.

Can you buy the soundtrack to 1899?

Ben Frost’s soundtrack for 1899 is not yet available to buy, but you can buy his scores to seasons 1-3 of Dark.

Where can you stream the soundtrack to 1899?

The score to 1899 is not yet available on streaming platforms.

When will 1899 be released on Netflix?

1899 has just started production and is expected to be released on Netflix in 2022. Subscribe to Netflix now with packages starting at £5.99.

