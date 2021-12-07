What are the lyrics to the carol ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’ (‘Gloria in Excelsis Deo’)?
Here are the lyrics to the popular 19th century Christmas carol 'Angels We Have Heard on High'
Who wrote the carol ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’?
Also known as ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’ the carol ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’ started off life as a French carol called ‘Les Anges dans nos campagnes’. It is unknown who wrote the French original but James Chadwick, a Roman Catholic priest and second Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle, was inspired by the carol and wrote an English version in the 19th century, which was first published in 1843. It is set the French hymn tune Gloria, which is also often used for the carol ‘Angels From the Realms of Glory‘
What is ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’ about?
The carol is about the birth of Jesus
Angels we have heard on high
Sweetly singing o’er the plains
And the mountains in reply
Echoing their joyous strains
Gloria in excelsis Deo!
Gloria in excelsis Deo!
Shepherds, why this jubilee?
Why your joyous strains prolong?
What the gladsome tidings be?
Which inspire your heavenly songs?
Gloria in excelsis Deo!
Gloria in excelsis Deo!
Come to Bethlehem and see
Him whose birth the angels sing;
Come, adore on bended knee,
Christ the Lord, the newborn King.
Gloria in excelsis Deo!
Gloria in excelsis Deo!
What are the French lyrics to ‘Les Anges dans nos campagnes’?
Les anges dans nos campagnes
Ont entonné l’hymne des cieux,
Et l’écho de nos montagnes
Redit ce chant mélodieux
Gloria in excelsis Deo!
Gloria in excelsis Deo!
Bergers, pour qui cette fête?
Quel est l’objet de tous ces chants?
Quel vainqueur, quelle conquête
Mérite ces cris triomphants?
Gloria in excelsis Deo!
Gloria in excelsis Deo!
Ils annoncent la naissance
Du libérateur d’Israël
Et pleins de reconnaissance
Chantent en ce jour solennel
Gloria in excelsis Deo!
Gloria in excelsis Deo!