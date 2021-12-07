What are the lyrics to the carol ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’ (‘Gloria in Excelsis Deo’)?

Also known as ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’ the carol ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’ started off life as a French carol called ‘Les Anges dans nos campagnes’. It is unknown who wrote the French original but James Chadwick, a Roman Catholic priest and second Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle, was inspired by the carol and wrote an English version in the 19th century, which was first published in 1843. It is set the French hymn tune Gloria, which is also often used for the carol ‘Angels From the Realms of Glory‘

What is ‘ Angels We Have Heard on High’ about?

The carol is about the birth of Jesus

What are the lyrics to ‘ Angels We Have Heard on High’ (‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’)?

Angels we have heard on high

Sweetly singing o’er the plains

And the mountains in reply

Echoing their joyous strains

Gloria in excelsis Deo!

Gloria in excelsis Deo!

Shepherds, why this jubilee?

Why your joyous strains prolong?

What the gladsome tidings be?

Which inspire your heavenly songs?

Gloria in excelsis Deo!

Gloria in excelsis Deo!

Come to Bethlehem and see

Him whose birth the angels sing;

Come, adore on bended knee,

Christ the Lord, the newborn King.

Gloria in excelsis Deo!

Gloria in excelsis Deo!