When was the carol 'Away in a Manger' first written?

It was assumed that Reformation leader Martin Luther wrote this popular Christmas carol 'Away in a Manger' for his children, but now it is believed to have originated in America. It first started appearing in print in the late 19th century.

'Away in a Manger' lyrics

Away in a manger, no crib for a bed,

The little Lord Jesus laid down his sweet head.

The stars in the bright sky looked down where he lay,

The little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay.

The cattle are lowing, the baby awakes,

But little Lord Jesus, no crying he makes.

I love thee, Lord Jesus! look down from the sky,

And stay by my cradle till morning is nigh.

Be near me, Lord Jesus; I ask thee to stay

Close by me forever, and love me I pray.

Bless all the dear children in thy tender care,

And take us to heaven to live with thee there.

