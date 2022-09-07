Who wrote 'Jolly Old Saint Nicholas'?

It is believed that the song Jolly Old Saint Nicholas' started life as the poem 'Lilly's Secret by Emily Huntington Miller, which was first published in December 1865. However it has also been attributed to Benjamin Hanby, who wrote a similar song in the 1860s and John Piersol McCaskey

It was set to music by American composer James R. Murray in around 1874, who also composed a popular arrangement for the carol 'Away in a Manger'

'Jolly Old Saint Nicholas' lyrics

Jolly old Saint Nicholas

Lean your ear this way;

Don't you tell a single soul

What I'm going to say,

Christmas Eve is coming soon;

Now you dear old man,

Whisper what you'll bring to me;

Tell me if you can.

When the clock is striking twelve,

When I'm fast asleep,

Down the chimney broad and black

With your pack you'll creep;

All the stockings you will find

Hanging in a row;

Mine will be the shortest one;

You'll be sure to know.

Johnny wants a pair of skates;

Susy wants a dolly

Nellie wants a story book,

She thinks dolls are folly

As for me, my little brain

Isn't very bright;

Choose for me, dear Santa Claus,

What you think is right.