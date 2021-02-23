Bloodlands on BBC: Who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

BBC One has just released the four-part crime thriller Bloodlands, starring James Nesbitt and Lisa Dwan. The programme revolves around a detective in Northern Ireland who is forced to confront his past when a former IRA leader is abducted and a previous case is reopened.

Advertisement

Bloodlands is now available to watch on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

Who wrote the music to BBC’s Bloodlands?

Ruth Barrett, renowned British film score composer, wrote the score for BBC’s Bloodlands, having previously worked with the show’s producer Jed Mercurio a handful of times before. The pair have collaborated on projects including Bodyguard, the BBC’s 2018 award-winning police thriller, and Critical, a 2015 medical drama for Sky.

As well as scoring other police dramas such as Whitechapel and Collateral, Barrett has also worked on historical dramas including The Durrells, Sanditon and Victoria, the latter of which won her an Emmy nomination.

Many of the previous programmes Barrett has worked on are available to view now online internationally.

Can you buy the soundtrack to BBC’s Bloodlands?

The soundtrack to Bloodlands is not yet available to buy, but Ruth Barrett’s other scores are available to buy or download.

Bodyguard

Victoria

The Durrells

Sanditon

Collateral

Can you stream the soundtrack to BBC’s Bloodlands?

Ruth Barrett’s score for BBC’s Bloodlands is not yet available to stream online.

However, you can stream her other scores online.

Bodyguard

Victoria

The Durrells

Sanditon

Collateral

Advertisement

Where can you watch Bloodlands internationally?

Unfortunately Bloodlands is not yet licensed to be broadcast anywhere else in the world.

Watch the trailer for BBC’s Bloodlands