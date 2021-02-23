Bloodlands on BBC: Who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?
BBC One's new police thriller Bloodlands has a dynamic, threatening soundtrack by Ruth Barrett, who has also worked on other police dramas such as Bodyguard and Whitechapel
Published:
BBC One has just released the four-part crime thriller Bloodlands, starring James Nesbitt and Lisa Dwan. The programme revolves around a detective in Northern Ireland who is forced to confront his past when a former IRA leader is abducted and a previous case is reopened.
Bloodlands is now available to watch on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.
Who wrote the music to BBC’s Bloodlands?
Ruth Barrett, renowned British film score composer, wrote the score for BBC’s Bloodlands, having previously worked with the show’s producer Jed Mercurio a handful of times before. The pair have collaborated on projects including Bodyguard, the BBC’s 2018 award-winning police thriller, and Critical, a 2015 medical drama for Sky.
As well as scoring other police dramas such as Whitechapel and Collateral, Barrett has also worked on historical dramas including The Durrells, Sanditon and Victoria, the latter of which won her an Emmy nomination.
Many of the previous programmes Barrett has worked on are available to view now online internationally.
- Watch Bodyguard on Netflix
- Watch The Durrells on Netflix
- Watch The Durrells on BritBox
- Watch Critical on Amazon Prime
- Watch Critical on Now TV
- Watch Whitechapel on Netflix
- Watch Sanditon on Amazon Prime
- Watch Victoria on BritBox
- Watch Victoria on Amazon Prime
Can you buy the soundtrack to BBC’s Bloodlands?
The soundtrack to Bloodlands is not yet available to buy, but Ruth Barrett’s other scores are available to buy or download.
Bodyguard
Victoria
The Durrells
Sanditon
Collateral
Can you stream the soundtrack to BBC’s Bloodlands?
Ruth Barrett’s score for BBC’s Bloodlands is not yet available to stream online.
However, you can stream her other scores online.
Bodyguard
Victoria
The Durrells
Sanditon
Collateral
Where can you watch Bloodlands internationally?
Unfortunately Bloodlands is not yet licensed to be broadcast anywhere else in the world.