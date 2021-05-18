Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet with David Attenborough: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

The latest film narrated by Sir David Attenborough will be released in June 2021, featuring a new original score. The film, titled Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet, has been produced by Netflix and tells the story of how humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept us safe for thousands of years.

Who wrote the soundtrack to David Attenborough’s new film Breaking Boundaries?

Hannah Cartwright and Ross Tones have written original music for David Attenborough’s new feature film, Breaking Boundaries. The pair have also worked together in their band Snow Ghosts and are both based in southwest England.

Cartwright’s music is influenced by folk, rock, metal and grunge.

Snow Ghosts’ music has been featured in film and TV trailers, including the 2017 UK independent film Beast, starring Johnny Flynn and Jessie Buckley.

Where can you stream the soundtrack for Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet online?

The soundtrack for Netflix’s Breaking Boundaries with David Attenborough is not yet available to stream.

Can you buy the soundtrack for Breaking Boundaries?

The soundtrack for Breaking Boundaries on Netflix is not yet available to buy.

When will David Attenborough’s new film be released?

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet, narrated by David Attenborough, will be available to stream on Netflix from 4 June 2021.

This will be Netflix’s third project with David Attenborough, following Our Planet and David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.

Stephen Price wrote the score to Our Planet, which was released on Netflix in 2019.

Price also wrote the score to the subsequent film David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, which was released the following year.

Where can you watch Breaking Boundaries with David Attenborough?

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet will be available to stream on Netflix.

Watch the trailer for Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet