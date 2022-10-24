Czech conductor Libor Pešek, best known for his ten-year stint as principal conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra (RLPO), died yesterday at the age of 89.

Pešek was principal conductor of the RLPO from 1987 to 1997, before becoming conductor laureate. At the time of his death he was also principal guest conductor of the Prague Symphony Orchestra.

Pešek conducts Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 with the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra in 2014

Born in Prague in June 1933, he studied conducting, piano, cello and trombone at the city's Academy of Performing Arts, and counted among his teachers the conductors Václav Smetáček and Karel Ančerl.

In addition to his role in Liverpool, he was chief conductor of the Slovak Philharmonic from 1981 to 1982, and from 1982 to 1990 was conductor-in-residence of the Czech Philharmonic. He also held the post of chief conductor of the Czech National Symphony Orchestra from 2007 to 2019.

During a 70-year career in which he toured Europe, America and Asia, he championed the music of his homeland and particularly the works of lesser-known composers such as Josef Suk and Vítězslav Novák.

RLPO artistic planning director Sandra Parr shared her memories:

'Without doubt he lifted the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra to international heights whilst principal conductor for ten seasons from 1987. I remember clearly my first tour with the Orchestra in October 1988, when he took the Orchestra to Prague and to quote him, “to show off his new love” to his home city. Taking an orchestra pre-Velvet Revolution was no easy task but his determination won, and it was a great success. From there the happy relationship between Libor and Liverpool grew.

'His philosophy for life was basically to enjoy it and share that enjoyment with friends. He addressed everyone as colleague in a most warm, friendly way that everyone who met him liked him immediately... The twinkle in his eye, his generous friendship and heartfelt music making will be missed by thousands – especially his friends back in Liverpool.'

In March 1996 Queen Elizabeth II made Pešek a Knight of the British Empire, and in 1997, he was awarded the First Grade of Czech Medal of Merit and an honorary fellowship from the University of Central Lancashire.