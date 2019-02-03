Five essential works by Bruckner
We choose the best works by the musical architect
Symphony No. 4, ‘The Romantic’
Bruckner’s main contribution to music was his huge symphonic output. No. 4 is a good place to start, a paen to the romanticism of nature.
Recommended recording:
Berlin Philharmonic/Günter Wand
RCA 74321687162
Symphony No. 7
Bruckner’s most successful symphony. The first movement unfolds with extreme intensity, while the pained slow movement steals the show.
Recommended recording:
Vienna Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan
DG 439 0372
Symphony No. 8
Written in 1887 and amended in 1890, this huge work is Bruckner’s most religious symphony. The slow movement is a spell-binding glimpse of eternity.
Recommended recording:
Berlin Philharmonic/Günter Wand
RCA 74321828662
Although incomplete, this great work is more approachable than the Eighth – from the menacing opening of the Scherzo to the sublime final-movement Adagio.
Recommended recording:
Vienna Philharmonic/Carlo Maria Giulini
DG 427 3452
Motets
Bruckner was a fine church musician and virtuoso organist, and these a cappella motets are among the finest written in the last couple of centuries.
Recommended recording:
Corydon Singers/Matthew Best
Hyperion CDA 66062