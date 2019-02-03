Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Articles
  4. Five essential works by Bruckner

Five essential works by Bruckner

We choose the best works by the musical architect

bruckner_625-203e821-8c360b5.jpg

Symphony No. 4, ‘The Romantic’

Advertisement

Bruckner’s main contribution to music was his huge symphonic output. No. 4 is a good place to start, a paen to the romanticism of nature.

Recommended recording:
Berlin Philharmonic/Günter Wand
RCA 74321687162

Symphony No. 7

Bruckner’s most successful symphony. The first movement unfolds with extreme intensity, while the pained slow movement steals the show.

Recommended recording:
Vienna Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan
DG 439 0372

Symphony No. 8

Written in 1887 and amended in 1890, this huge work is Bruckner’s most religious symphony. The slow movement is a spell-binding glimpse of eternity.

Recommended recording:
Berlin Philharmonic/Günter Wand
RCA 74321828662

Symphony No. 9

Although incomplete, this great work is more approachable than the Eighth – from the menacing opening of the Scherzo to the sublime final-movement Adagio.

Recommended recording:
Vienna Philharmonic/Carlo Maria Giulini
DG 427 3452

Motets

Bruckner was a fine church musician and virtuoso organist, and these a cappella motets are among the finest written in the last couple of centuries.

Advertisement

Recommended recording:
Corydon Singers/Matthew Best
Hyperion CDA 66062

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

You may also like

Gould_625.jpg

JS Bach: Goldberg Variations

bbcmusic_200_0-2d9d6af-620c8e3.jpg

Karita Mattila

Bunny_200-8633e2a-1b3ab73.jpg

Six of the best: pieces of classical music for Easter

Beethoven

Germany’s Magnificent Seven