Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Articles
  4. Five essential works by Leonard Bernstein

Five essential works by Leonard Bernstein

We choose the best works by the genius of theatre and concert hall

bernstein_625-49a1c4c-fab9a34.jpg

West Side Story

Bernstein’s almost-an-opera musical set in New York is his masterpiece. Inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, it’s moving, uplifting and tautly scored.

Advertisement

Recommended recording:
Te Kanawa, Carreras, unnamed orchestra/Leonard Bernstein
DG 457 1992

Mass

A slightly crazy – and flawed – piece that doesn’t sound quite as ‘with it’ as it would have done in 1971. But there are magical moments, including ‘Simple Song.’

Recommended recording:
Jubilant Sykes (baritone), assembled choirs, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/Marin Alsop
Naxos 8.559622-23

Chichester Psalms

The Psalms are Bernstein’s version of church music. While the works have elements of musical theatre, it’s
spiritually uplifting and sincere music.

Recommended recording:
Bournemouth Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/Marin Alsop
Naxos 8.559177

Trouble in Tahiti

Bernstein’s 45-minute opera about a loveless marriage stars just two
people. Copland and jazz emerge as clear influences in this stifling work.

Recommended recording:
Kim Criswell, Rod Gilfry, Munich Radio Orchestra/
Ulf Schirmer
BR Klassik 403571900300

Symphony No. 3 (Kaddish)

Dedicated to JFK and often interpreted as a memory to victims of the Holocaust, Bernstein’s finest orchestral work is scored for speaker, choir and orchestra.

Advertisement

Recommended recording:
London Oratory School, BBC Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin
Chandos CHAN 10172

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

You may also like

Bruckner's Symphony No.9 best recordings

The best recordings of Bruckner’s Symphony No.9

dowland_200-5705671-90f4fe7.jpg

Four of the best John Dowland recordings

cardiff_200-45119cb-670677d.jpg

Competitors announced for this year’s BBC Cardiff Singer of the World

awards_200-f994a53-1c71335.jpg

The BBC Music Magazine Awards 2019