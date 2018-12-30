Five essential works by Leonard Bernstein
We choose the best works by the genius of theatre and concert hall
West Side Story
Bernstein’s almost-an-opera musical set in New York is his masterpiece. Inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, it’s moving, uplifting and tautly scored.
Recommended recording:
Te Kanawa, Carreras, unnamed orchestra/Leonard Bernstein
DG 457 1992
Mass
A slightly crazy – and flawed – piece that doesn’t sound quite as ‘with it’ as it would have done in 1971. But there are magical moments, including ‘Simple Song.’
Recommended recording:
Jubilant Sykes (baritone), assembled choirs, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/Marin Alsop
Naxos 8.559622-23
Chichester Psalms
The Psalms are Bernstein’s version of church music. While the works have elements of musical theatre, it’s
spiritually uplifting and sincere music.
Recommended recording:
Bournemouth Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/Marin Alsop
Naxos 8.559177
Trouble in Tahiti
Bernstein’s 45-minute opera about a loveless marriage stars just two
people. Copland and jazz emerge as clear influences in this stifling work.
Recommended recording:
Kim Criswell, Rod Gilfry, Munich Radio Orchestra/
Ulf Schirmer
BR Klassik 403571900300
Symphony No. 3 (Kaddish)
Dedicated to JFK and often interpreted as a memory to victims of the Holocaust, Bernstein’s finest orchestral work is scored for speaker, choir and orchestra.
Recommended recording:
London Oratory School, BBC Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin
Chandos CHAN 10172