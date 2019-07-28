Five essential works by Mahler

Symphony No. 2, ‘Resurrection’

One of the most dramatic openings of any symphony – baleful scurryings from cellos and basses launching a work of extraordinary contrasts.

Recommended recording:

Bamberg Chorus & Symphony Orchestra/Jonathan Nott

Tudor 7158 (2 discs)

Symphony No. 6, ‘Tragic’

Lean and purposeful, ‘Tragic’ launches with an implacable march and ends with a finale punctuated with three hammer blows of ‘fate’.

Recommended recording:

San Francisco Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas

San Francisco Symphony 821936-0001-2

Rückert-Lieder

Some of Mahler’s most sublime songs are included here, most particularly the twilight atmosphere of ‘Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen’.

Recommended recording:

Janet Baker; New Philharmonia Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli

EMI 566 9812

Symphony No. 9

Mahler’s last completed symphony seems to express the complex feelings of someone facing the end of their life, shot through with fear.

Recommended recording:

Philharmonia/Esa-Pekka Salonen

Signum SGCD 188

Das Lied von der Erde

A despairing yet blissful hymn to earthly life, these settings of ancient Chinese poems is one of Mahler’s most powerful song cycles for solo voices and orchestra.

Recommended recording:

Kathleen Ferrier, Julius Patzak; Vienna PO/Bruno Walter

Alto ALC 1120