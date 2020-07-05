Five of the greatest sight-reading musicians of all time

A pioneer whose playing laid the foundations for modern violin technique, Paganini’s virtuosity lead some to claim he had a hidden extra string on his violin. As a stunt at the end of his concerts he invited audience members to hand him any piece they wanted him to play.

Composer, pianist, poet, painter and draughtsman, Mendelssohn was an amazing intellect. Berlioz described his ability to read at sight as ‘incomparable’. He famously sight-read Robert Schumann’s fiendish Piano Quintet at its premiere after Clara fell ill.

One of history’s great composers and piano virtuosos, Liszt amazed Grieg by playing

his new piano concerto perfectly from the manuscript, then giving suggestions for improvement. Clara Schumann said that Liszt could ‘read at sight what we toil over and at the end get nowhere with’.