'Frère Jacques' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the nursery rhyme Frère Jacques in both English and French
Was Frère Jacques about a lazy monk? It is thought the French nursery rhyme 'Frère Jacques' is about a friar who has overslept and forgotten to ring the bells for the matins. It is thought to date to around 1780.
Did you know the Austrian composer Gustav Mahler's march in the third movement of his Symphony No. 1 is based on the song ? The idea was to depict a procession of animals attending a hunter’s funeral.
Frère Jacques English lyrics
Are you sleeping
Are you sleeping?
Brother John
Brother John?
Morning bells are ringing
Morning bells are ringing
Ding ding dong
Ding ding dong
Frère Jacques French lyrics
Frère Jacques
Frère Jacques
Dormez vous?
Dormez vous?
Sonnez les matines
Sonnez les matines
Ding ding dong
Ding ding dong
