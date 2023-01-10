Was Frère Jacques about a lazy monk? It is thought the French nursery rhyme 'Frère Jacques' is about a friar who has overslept and forgotten to ring the bells for the matins. It is thought to date to around 1780.

Advertisement

Did you know the Austrian composer Gustav Mahler's march in the third movement of his Symphony No. 1 is based on the song ? The idea was to depict a procession of animals attending a hunter’s funeral.

Frère Jacques English lyrics

Are you sleeping

Are you sleeping?

Brother John

Brother John?

Morning bells are ringing

Morning bells are ringing

Ding ding dong

Ding ding dong

Frère Jacques French lyrics

Frère Jacques

Frère Jacques

Dormez vous?

Dormez vous?

Sonnez les matines

Sonnez les matines

Ding ding dong

Ding ding dong

Advertisement

Main image © Getty Images