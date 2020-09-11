Who wrote the soundtrack for BBC’s Poldark?

The main theme for BBC’s period drama Poldark is written by British composer Anne Dudley. The BBC series Poldark is now available to view on Netflix.

Advertisement

Who is Anne Dudley and what else has she written?

Anne Dudley, composer of the soundtrack for BBC’s Poldark has also written music for TV programmes and films including Jeeves and Wooster, The Hustle, Mamma Mia – Here We Go Again and The Full Monty, for which she won an Oscar for Best Original Musical or Comedy Score. She also worked as music producer on the film adaptation of Les Miserables, starring Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman.

As well as her work for screen, she is known as one of the founding members of the synthpop band Art of Noise, and was the BBC Concert Orchestra’s first Composer in Association in 2001.

An analysis of the music in BBC’s Poldark

The main theme in Poldark uses modes, often found in the folk music from Cornwall, where the programme is set. It features a solo violin set over a magnificent orchestral accompaniment, performed by the Chamber Orchestra of London.

‘The music needed to underscore the sweeping Cornish landscapes and passionate love story,’ says Dudley.

Lang Lang’s performance of the theme tune of Poldark

Pianist Lang Lang has performed a solo piano arrangement of this opening theme, a recording that features on the album below:

Advertisement

Seasons 1-5 of Poldark can be viewed here.