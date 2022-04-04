Guitarist Miloš signs to Sony Classical

Miloš Karadaglić has signed an exclusive long-term recording agreement with Sony Classical. The popular Montenegrin guitarist’s first album for the label will explore Baroque repertoire, and is planned for release in early 2023.

Advertisement

Since launching his career, Miloš has released six studio albums on labels including Decca and Deutsche Grammophon. These have covered a wide variety of repertoire, ranging from Baroque to contemporary music to the Beatles. He has recorded with leading artists from many musical genres, including singer-songwriter Tori Amos, violinist Lisa Batiashvili, saxophonist Jess Gillam, jazz vocalist Gregory Porter, sitar player Anoushka Shankar and conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

‘I am very excited to be joining Sony Classical and building a future together,’ he said. ‘The legacy of this label, especially when it comes to the classical guitar, is second to none. Breaking boundaries and creating new ground for the instrument remains in the forefront of my mission. I feel stronger than ever that, in the ever-changing world we live in, our calling and purpose as musicians has never been more meaningful or more important.’

Sony Classical President, Per Hauber added: ‘I have been following Miloš’ outstanding career over the last decade very closely and admired his artistry every time I heard him perform live or on record. I am very proud and happy Milos is now joining Sony Classical. This new, exciting partnership is about broadening his worldwide fanbase with Sony Classical’s unique global set up.’

Advertisement

Photo: Dan Scott