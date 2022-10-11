Who wrote the hymn 'He leadeth me' ?

The hymn 'He leadeth me' was written by Baptist minister J. H. Gilmore from Boston, USA in 1862. He was inspired to write the hymn after preaching about Psalm 23.

“I set out to give the people an exposition of the 23rd Psalm, but I got no further than the words ‘He leadeth me.’ Those words took hold of me as they had never done before. I saw in them a significance and beauty of which I had never dreamed…”

It was set to music by William B. Bradbury.

'He leadeth me' lyrics

He leadeth me: O blessed thought!

O words with heavenly comfort fraught!

Whate'er I do, where'er I be,

still 'tis God's hand that leadeth me.

Refrain:

He leadeth me, he leadeth me;

by his own hand he leadeth me:

his faithful follower I would be,

for by his hand he leadeth me.

Sometimes mid scenes of deepest gloom,

sometimes where Eden's flowers bloom,

by waters calm, o'er troubled sea,

still 'tis God's hand that leadeth me. Refrain

Lord, I would clasp thy hand in mine,

nor ever murmur nor repine;

content, whatever lot I see,

since 'tis my God that leadeth me. Refrain

And when my task on earth is done,

when, by thy grace, the victory's won,

e'en death's cold wave I will not flee,

since God through Jordan leadeth me.

Refrain