  4. How do you vote for the Audience Prize in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World?

How do you vote for the Audience Prize in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World?

Where, when and how to vote for the winner of this year's BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Dame Joan Sutherland Prize

Published:

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World has one prize voted for and decided by the public: the Dame Joan Sutherland Audience Prize.

Voting for the 2021 Dame Joan Sutherland Audience Prize is open until Saturday 19 June at 10am and the winner will be revealed as part of the broadcast of the Main Prize final at 7.30pm the same day. Find out here when the upcoming BBC Cardiff Singer of the World concerts and broadcasts are taking place this year.

You can watch each of this year’s performances here and cast your votes for your favourite here.

