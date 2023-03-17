The nursery rhyme 'I had a little nut tree' is over 200 years old, originating in the late 18th century.

Advertisement

The first known publishing date is 1797 but there are thoughts it could be older and inspired by Juana of Castile's visit to the court of Henry VII.

Did you know Roald Dahl parodied 'I had a little nut tree' in his book Rhyme Stew?

'I had a little nut tree' lyrics

I had a little nut tree,

Nothing would it bear,

But a silver nutmeg

And a golden pear.

The King of Spain's daughter

Came to visit me,

And all for the sake

Of my little nut tree.

Her dress was made of crimson,

Jet black was her hair,

She asked me for my nutmeg

And my golden pear.

I said, "So fair a princess

Never did I see,

I'll give you all the fruit

From my little nut tree."

Advertisement

Main image © Getty Images