'I had a little nut tree' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the nursery rhyme 'I had a little nut tree'
The nursery rhyme 'I had a little nut tree' is over 200 years old, originating in the late 18th century.
The first known publishing date is 1797 but there are thoughts it could be older and inspired by Juana of Castile's visit to the court of Henry VII.
Did you know Roald Dahl parodied 'I had a little nut tree' in his book Rhyme Stew?
'I had a little nut tree' lyrics
I had a little nut tree,
Nothing would it bear,
But a silver nutmeg
And a golden pear.
The King of Spain's daughter
Came to visit me,
And all for the sake
Of my little nut tree.
Her dress was made of crimson,
Jet black was her hair,
She asked me for my nutmeg
And my golden pear.
I said, "So fair a princess
Never did I see,
I'll give you all the fruit
From my little nut tree."
More famous nursery rhyme lyrics
- 'Oranges and Lemons' lyrics
- 'Mary Mary Quite Contrary' lyrics
- 'Mary had a little lamb' lyrics
- 'Here we go round the mulberry bush' lyrics
Main image © Getty Images